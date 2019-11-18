Japan’s SoftBank Corp plans to merge internet unit Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp to create a $30 billion tech giant, as it bags struggling internet companies to bulk up against rivals like Rakuten Inc.

The telco in a statement said Yahoo Japan, which last month changed its name to Z Holdings Corp, will merge with Line, owned by South Korea’s Naver Corp, in a deal to be completed in October 2020.

The companies aim for a definitive agreement by next month in a transaction that will see SoftBank Corp and Naver form a 50:50 venture that will control Z Holdings, which will in turn operate Yahoo Japan and Line.

SoftBank Corp and Naver, which owns 73 percent of money-losing Line, plan to launch a tender offer for Line’s remaining shares at $0.048 each – a 13.4 percent premium to the shares’ price before news of the merger broke. Line’s shares were up 2.6 percent at $0.048 in early Tokyo trade on Monday.

Line has been looking for growth through expansion into areas such as QR code payments with Line Pay but has been squeezed because of its limited funds and heavy-spending peers including SoftBank, which has a rival service called PayPay.