Bomb attack kills at least 18 people in northern Syria
The attacks came from two bomb-laden vehicles at a bus station in Al Bab, an area cleared by Turkey of terrorists in 2016.
Residents inspect the scene of the attacks came from two bomb-laden vehicles in Al Bab in Syria, November 16, 2019 / AA
November 16, 2019

At least 18 civilians were killed and another 30 wounded in bomb attacks on Saturday in northern Syria, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

The attacks came from two bomb-laden vehicles in the bus station in the city of Al Bab, an area cleared by Turkey of terrorists in 2016.

The explosions also burned a large number of vehicles and damaged nearby buildings.

Al Bab was largely cleared of terrorist elements in 2016 as part of the Turkish military’s Operation Euphrates Shield.

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring – with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometres (18.6 mi) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

