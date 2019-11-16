At least 18 civilians were killed and another 30 wounded in bomb attacks on Saturday in northern Syria, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

The attacks came from two bomb-laden vehicles in the bus station in the city of Al Bab, an area cleared by Turkey of terrorists in 2016.

The explosions also burned a large number of vehicles and damaged nearby buildings.

Al Bab was largely cleared of terrorist elements in 2016 as part of the Turkish military’s Operation Euphrates Shield.

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring – with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.