Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces multiple corruption charges and has been unable to form a government after the country’s second elections in six months, ordered another assassination on Tuesday against a high-profile Palestinian military commander in the Gaza Strip.

Many have viewed the killing of Baha Abu al Atta, a senior commander of Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran, as a political move by Netanyahu to increase his plummeting popularity across Israel.

In the past, Israeli assassinations of Palestinian leaders and commanders sometimes led to expanding fighting between Palestinians and Israelis, breaking up uneasy truces between them.

Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip retaliated to the assassination of Atta by launching more than 50 rockets into Tel Aviv and other areas in Israel.

Atta was the military leader of the northern command for Islamic Jihad, which is the second most powerful Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas. He was a powerful figure in the group’s Al Quds Brigades, which is the military wing of the Islamic Jihad.

Long before the assassination, Israel has had an eye on Atta, who had survived several attempts on his life, going back to the early 2010s.

According to the Israelis, Atta was responsible for planning and preparing attacks and led efforts to manufacture arms, increasing the Palestinian capacity to launch long-range rockets.

An Israeli army statement described him as “a ticking bomb” saying that he was responsible for much of the Islamic Jihad activity in the Palestinian enclave, organising attacks against Sderot, an Israeli border town, in August and November.

Tel Aviv was monitoring his activities from close range because he was allegedly on the way to executing a new attack against Israelis.

“We tried to message and to communicate to him and his superiors that we were aware of his plans, and to indicate that continued attempts to execute those plans would have consequences,” said Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the army.

On the same day, Israel also reportedly hit the Damascus house of Akram al Ajouri, Islamic Jihad’s representative in Syria, a political official, who oversees Atta’s activities.

Ajami survived the attack, but the assault killed his son and another civilian.