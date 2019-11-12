The Turkish president on Tuesday said the fight against Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) will be the top agenda item during his meeting with the US president.

"Turkey took several steps and will continue doing so for the extradition of terrorist [group] leader [Fetullah Gulen] in Pennsylvania," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at the Istanbul Airport before departing for Washington for official talks with President Donald Trump.

FETO and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen are behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Erdogan said counterterrorism, especially security issues of common concern, economic relations and military and defence industry cooperation will also be addressed during his US visit.

"With Trump, we have set a target to raise the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion. We will find the opportunity to evaluate steps to be taken as well as the work already carried out," he said.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports.

New period starts in Turkey-US ties

Erdogan said Turkey will provide documents which will demonstrate that the US meeting with YPG/PKK ringleader Ferhat Abdi Sahin was a wrong move.