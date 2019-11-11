Bolivia's Evo Morales called on Monday on the opposition that ousted him to "pacify the country" after his shock resignation following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election left a power vacuum.

Tweeting from the central coca-growing region of Chapare, where he fled on Sunday, Morales called on the opposition to "assume its responsibility" after Sunday's riots.

He said the opposition leadership had a "responsibility to pacify the country and guarantee the political stability and peaceful coexistence of our people."

Morales, who was Bolivia's first indigenous president, said his opposition rivals, Carlos Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho, "will go down in history as racists and coup plotters."

Camacho is a key opposition leader in Santa Cruz, Bolivia's biggest city and economic capital. Mesa, a former president, came a close second to Morales in the disputed October 20 election.

Morales, whose Movement for Socialism party retains a majority in the Congress that will elect his temporary successor, said: "the world and patriotic Bolivians repudiate the coup."

We spoke with Olivia Stiles, a Latin American affairs expert, for more.

US "applauds" Bolivia military

Also on Monday, US President Donald Trump said the resignation of Morales preserves democracy in Bolivia and sends a signal to "illegitimate regimes" in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

"The resignation yesterday of Bolivian President Evo Morales is a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere," Trump said in a statement.

"These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail.

"The United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia's constitution."

'A night of terror'

Shops and offices in La Paz were shuttered Monday in the wake of looting that broke out late Sunday in some parts of the capital and the neighbouring city of El Alto.

"La Paz has experienced a night of terror," the capital's mayor Luis Revilla said, adding that 64 buses were destroyed in the disturbances.

Thousands of commuters were forced to walk to work in the morning drizzle as the city's cable-car network remained paralyzed and buses scarce.

The police –– largely confined to barracks since riots broke out on Friday, with many units joining the protests –– were returning to the streets, police chief Vladimir Yuri Calderon said.

"The Bolivian police will be acting," Calderon told ATB television.

Rudderless situation

However, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced disquiet over the security situation in the country that seemed increasingly rudderless, and the Organization of American States (OAS) called for "peace and respect for the rule of law".

The Washington-based institution called in a statement for "an urgent meeting" of Bolivia's Congress "to name new electoral authorities to guarantee a new electoral process."

The call came after Security Minister Carlos Romero, who has responsibility for the police, took refuge at the Argentine embassy, a foreign ministry source told AFP news agency in Buenos Aires.

Several of Morales' ministers and top officials resigned after his announcement –– including many who sought refuge at the Mexican embassy –– raising the question of who was in charge, given that vice president Alvaro Garcia Linera also resigned.