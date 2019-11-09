Wildfires razing Australia's drought-stricken east coast have left two people dead and several missing, more than 30 injured and over 150 homes destroyed, officials said on Saturday.

Around 1,500 firefighters were battling more than 70 fires across Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, with the most intense in the northeast where flames were fanned by strong winds, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Firefighters found a body on Saturday in a burned car near Glen Innes, he said.

A woman who was found on Friday unconscious and with serious burns near Glen Innes had died in hospital, he said.

Another seven people have been reported missing in the vicinity of the same fire.

"We are expecting that number (of missing persons) to climb today," Fitzsimmons told reporters. "There are really grave concerns that there could be more losses or indeed more fatalities."

More than 30 people including firefighters received medical treatment for burns and one patient had a cardiac arrest, he said.

At least 150 homes had been destroyed since Friday, and damage assessment teams had yet to reach some devastated areas, a Rural Fire Service statement said. Residents could not yet return because of the dangers of fire, smoke and loose asbestos in the rubble, the statement said.

Hundreds of people evacuated their homes along a 500-kilometres (310-mile) swathe of the eastern seaboard from the Queensland state border south to Forster.

Forster is a town 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Sydney, Australia's largest city. Many spent the night in evacuation centres while some slept in cars.

In Queensland, nearly 50 wildfires were raging on Saturday. At least one house was lost, a firefighter suffered a broken leg and 6,000 residents were evacuated from three communities in the state's southeast, Police Inspector Rob Graham said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australia to expect more bad news from the fire zones.