A giant in the financial information world, a three-term mayor of New York and a climate change activist: hyper-industrious billionaire Michael Bloomberg has, until now, hesitated to pursue the US presidency.

But if he decides to join the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, as he has indicated he very well might, the 77-year-old would have some catching up to do.

He would be joining a packed slate of candidates -- 17 at last count -- that includes three others in their 70s, plus a fellow billionaire, Tom Steyer.

Bloomberg would clearly count on leveraging his fortune -- Forbes ranks him as the ninth richest person in the world -- to make up ground on the favorites, including fierce Wall Street critics Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom he sees as "extremists."

He would be working for a long-awaited chance to take on fellow New York tycoon Donald Trump, with whom then-mayor Bloomberg often rubbed shoulders at social events, occasionally even offering words of praise, before turning his back when Trump entered politics.

'I know a con...'

"I'm a New Yorker, and I know a con when I see one," he said dismissively of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Bloomberg had toyed with the idea of running as an independent, before finally -- fearful of dividing Democratic voters -- throwing his support behind Hillary Clinton.

In March, Bloomberg said he would not run this time around, and could do more good by supporting the eventual nominee than by taking on the "incompetent" Trump.

As a successful businessman who shuns political labels -- economically conservative but liberal on gay rights and abortion -- he has grown increasingly worried by Warren and Sanders passing centrist Joe Biden in some polls, a close advisor said.

But can he win over Democratic voters?

He points to his successes as an executive who helped revitalise post-9/11 New York, his advocacy and financial support for gun control and his work on climate change.

Bloomberg has been a special UN envoy for climate action since 2014, and has helped several US states, counties and cities finance emissions-reducing projects.

The divorced father of two daughters has joined other billionaires in signing the so-called Giving Pledge, which commits them to contribute more than half their wealth to good causes.

He supports cultural organisations, advocates against smoking and vaping and last year donated $1.8 billion to his alma mater Johns Hopkins University to help poorer students pay tuition.

In 2018, he spent $100 million to help Democratic candidates regain control of the US House of Representatives.