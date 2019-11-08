WORLD
3 MIN READ
US House releases more Trump impeachment transcripts
US House panels conducting impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump release transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindman.
US House releases more Trump impeachment transcripts
President Donald Trump says he has not been damaged by testimony detailing efforts by him and his administration to pressure Ukraine. / AP
November 8, 2019

House Democrats released new transcripts of the testimonies of President Trump's officials on Friday as they pushed their impeachment inquiry into the US president toward next week's public hearings.

The investigators released hundreds of pages of testimony from Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia adviser, and lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman, an army officer assigned to the National Security Council. 

Both testified about their concerns as Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

Vindman alerted superiors on two occasions, including after he listened to the July call in which Trump personally appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden and the outlier theory of a Ukrainian role in the 2016 US presidential election.

A whistleblower's complaint about that call triggered the impeachment probe.

US-Ukraine relationship 'is damaged'

Vindman told lawmakers there was "no ambiguity" that a US ambassador told Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and his son, according to the testimony.

"There was no ambiguity, I guess, in my mind. He was calling for something, calling for an investigation that didn't exist into the Bidens," Vindman said, referring to Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union.

Recommended

Vindman said the US-Ukraine relationship "is damaged" and "will continue to be damaged and undercut." 

Trump insisted earlier on Friday he has not been damaged by testimony detailing efforts by him and his administration to pressure Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters as he left on a campaign trip to Atlanta, Trump said he was "not concerned about anything" that has been disclosed so far.

Trump aide refuses to testify

Meanwhile, White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney snubbed demands by House impeachment investigators to testify on Friday, claiming immunity as a top aide to President Trump.

As Trump again blasted the probe as "corrupt" and a "witch hunt," Mulvaney rejected a subpoena from the House Intelligence Committee to appear for a closed-door interview.

The brush-off came days ahead of Democrats taking their impeachment investigation public with what promises to be highly contentious open hearings in Congress starting next week on Wednesday.

The investigation has gathered evidence that Mulvaney was a key player in Trump's alleged extortion of Ukraine to further his personal political goals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas