Journalist and critic of Brazil’s far-right President Jose Bolsonaro was assaulted by a right-wing columnist during a radio debate.

The incident, caught on a live-stream, happened during an intense argument on Brazil’s Jovem Pan radio station.

Right-wing columnist Augusto Nunes has long had an acrimonious relationship with Greenwald, often taking digs at his family and partner, even as going as far as calling on authorities to remove custody of his children from the Intercept journalist.

“Who’s going to take care of the kids?” Nunes jibed at the American journalist, who also regularly appears on Western outlets criticising establishment politics and speaking in defence of civil liberties.

Greenwald called Nunes a “coward” for his conduct and the latter responded by slapping him on his face. After a brief tussle, the pair were pulled apart by staff at the station before Greenwald tried to swing a punch at Nunes, which was blocked by the others.

In a tweet in Portuguese after the scuffle, Greenwald condemned Nunes and the Bolsonaro supporters who had backed him.