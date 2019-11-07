Prospects appear to have brightened for a preliminary breakthrough in the US-China trade war after the two sides agreed to reduce some punitive tariffs on each other's goods as part of an initial agreement.

A Chinese spokesman announced the development on Thursday as talks on ending the trade war progressed — a development that triggered a rally in US stock markets.

The agreement came during talks aimed at working out details of a "Phase 1" deal that was announced on October12.

Financial markets had been rattled by reports that China was pushing for tariffs to be lifted, which posed the prospect of a breakdown in talks.

Negotiators agreed to a "phased cancellation" of tariff hikes if talks progress, said a Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng.

"If the two sides achieve a 'Phase 1' agreement, then based on the content of that agreement, tariffs already increased should be cancelled at the same time and by the same rate," Gao said at a news briefing.

As for the size of reductions, Gao said that would depend on the agreement.