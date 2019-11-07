South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar have agreed to postpone the formation of a coalition government for 100 days.

The rival leaders were supposed to have formed a unity government by November 12, but after meeting in Uganda for six hours on Thursday, they said that security and governance issues needed to be resolved before they could form a government together.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni mediated the Kampala meeting which was held to try to salvage the peace deal designed to prevent South Sudan from sliding back into civil war.

Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa made the announcement of the extension, attracting applause from Machar's delegation who had been pressing for the deadline to be delayed.

It was agreed that during the 100-day period, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan and South Sudan would work with the regional group, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, to resolve all outstanding issues hampering the formation of a new South Sudanese government in which Kiir would be president and Machar one of the vice presidents.

South Sudan is slowly emerging from five years of fighting that killed almost 400,000 people and displaced millions. A fragile power-sharing agreement signed last September has been riddled with delays and a lack of funding. The formation of a unity government has already been delayed once due to outstanding issues, including security arrangements and defining the number of states.