British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared the main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to Joseph Stalin in a strident launch on Wednesday to a tough pre-Christmas election campaign.

The splintered country is entering its third general election in four years to try and resolve the crisis launched by voters' decision in 2016 to break away from the European Union after nearly 50 years.

Johnson is hoping the December 12 poll will help his minority government secure the majority needed to push through his separation terms with Brussels quickly enough for Britain to finally leave by the new deadline of January 31.

But the ruling Conservatives' lead in opinion polls over Labour is similar to the one former prime minister Theresa May all-but wasted in Britain's last election in 2017.

Johnson visited Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace to ask the 93-year-old monarch to dissolve parliament and get the five-week campaign underway.

Yet election season has been informally open for months.

Johnson has spent most of his four months in office making lavish government spending promises and paying weekly visits to hospitals and schools.

He revved up his campaign further by penning a front-page piece for Wednesday's edition of The Daily Telegraph – a right-wing newspaper for which he worked for years.

"The tragedy of the modern Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn is that they detest the profit motive so viscerally – and would raise taxes so wantonly – that they would destroy the very basis of this country's prosperity," Johnson wrote.

"They pretend that their hatred is directed only at certain billionaires – and they point their fingers at individuals with a relish and a vindictiveness not seen since Stalin persecuted the kulaks."

The kulaks were wealthier farmers that the Soviet dictator killed by the thousands during his reign of terror in the 1930s.

Unrealistic dreams

Corbyn on Twitter dismissed the accusation as "nonsense".

He later told a campaign rally in a Brexit-supporting region of northwest England that he will be "a very different kind of prime minister".

"Not the kind of prime minister who believes he was born to rule... but the kind of prime minister who only seeks power in order to share power," said Corbyn.