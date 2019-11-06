Egyptian parliamentarians are taking aim at a dissident lawmaker who has got himself into hot water by publicly criticising the Sisi regime in a series of videos posted on social media.

Ahmed Tantawi was called an ‘unruly leftist’ by the pro-government outlet Ahram and could be stripped of his parliamentary immunity if the almost completely pro-regime legislative body has its way.

In an hour and a half long video message on Facebook, Tantawi criticised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who took power in a coup in July 2013, for amending the constitution to increase the term length of the presidency, as well as increasing the maximum number of terms a president can serve to three.

He also attacked Sisi’s austerity measures because of their disproportionate impact on the working and middle classes.

The video comes weeks after tens of thousands took to the streets in a rare expression of dissent against Sisi. Those protests were called for by self-exiled Egyptian dissident Mohamed Ali who fled the country over what he alleges is massive corruption within the Sisi regime and military.