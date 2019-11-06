Nigerian police have freed 259 people from a so-called Islamic rehabilitation centre in the southwestern city of Ibadan, police said on Tuesday, taking the number rescued from abusive institutions since September to nearly 1,500.

Images from local TV station TVC taken after the captives were released showed a group of mostly young men and teenage boys. Many were emaciated. An infant was also among the group.

"We eat one meal a day," freed captive Olalekan Ayoola, told TVC, saying the food wasn't fit for a dog to eat.

Nigeria launched a crackdown on the illegal schools and rehabilitation centres in late September after a man was refused permission to see his nephews at one institution and complained to police.

Many captives have said they were physically and sexually abused and chained up to prevent them from escaping.

Other sites raided in major police operations have been in the mostly Muslim north of the country. Ibadan is in the southwestern state of Oyo, which is predominantly Christian.

Oyo state police spokesman Fadeyi Olugbenga said the facility was raided on Monday at about 1300 GMT.

"Yesterday, 259 persons were released. We had women, men and teenagers," Olugbenga said. Some people were locked inside a building and some were chained.