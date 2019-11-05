The US President Donald Trump has approved an expanded military occupation to secure an expanse of oil fields across eastern Syria, raising a number of difficult legal questions about whether US troops can launch strikes against Syrian, Russian or other forces if they threaten the oil, US officials said.

The decision, coming after a meeting on Friday between Trump and his defence leaders, locks hundreds of US troops into a more complicated occupation in Syria, despite the president's vow to get America out of the war.

Under the new plan, troops would protect a large swath of land controlled by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK that stretches 150 km from Deir el-Zour to al Hassakeh, but its exact size is still being determined.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist group by the EU, US, and Turkey and is responsible for more than 40,000 deaths in Turkey over the last several decades.

US officials said many details still have to be worked out. But, Trump's decision hands commanders a victory in their push to remain in the country to prevent any resurgence of Daesh, counter Iran and a means to continue the controversial partnership the YPG.

But it also forces lawyers in the Pentagon to craft orders for the troops that could see them firing on Syrian regime or Russian fighters trying to take back oil facilities that sit within the sovereign nation of Syria.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations.

Trump's order also slams the door on any suggestion that the bulk of the more than 1,200 US troops that have been in Syria will be coming home any time soon, as he has repeatedly promised.

The Pentagon will not say how many forces will remain in Syria for the new mission. Other officials, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing deliberation, suggest the total number could be at least 800 troops, including the roughly 200 who are at the al Tanf garrison in southern Syria.

According to officials, lawyers are trying to hammer out details of the military order, which would make clear how far troops will be able to go to keep the oil in the YPG/PKK's control.

The legal authority for US troops going into Syria to fight Daesh was based on the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force that said US troops can use all necessary force against those involved in the September 11 attacks on America and to prevent any future acts of international terrorism.

So, legal experts say the US may have grounds to use the AUMF to prevent the oil from falling into Daesh's hands.

But protecting the oil from Syrian regime forces or other entities may be harder to defend.