There are still terrorists in the planned safe zone in northern Syria, Turkish president said on Tuesday.

“We know that there are still terrorists in the planned safe zone. These areas have not been cleared of terrorists yet,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group.

Erdogan noted that the terrorists beyond the safe zone borders were organising attacks to Turkish security forces.

“We will not be an onlooker to this situation. We will do what is necessary as we did before.

“Turkey will continue its fight until the last terrorist is killed in Turkey, Syria and Iraq,” Erdogan said.

Syria’s Ras al Ayn and Tal Abyad were cleared of terrorists during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring -- launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

The Turkish president also criticised the US attitude towards Turkey’s S-400 missile system purchase from Russia.

“Linking the S-400s that we have purchased from Russia to F-35 issue and notably sanctions and other issues make no sense,” said Erdogan.