House investigators released the first transcripts on Monday from the closed-door impeachment hearings into US President Donald Trump, providing new details about events at the centre of the inquiry.

In hundreds of pages, Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine, and Michael McKinley, a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, recounted mounting concerns about the administration's actions toward Ukraine, including Trump's call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Democrats plan to release more transcripts in the coming days.

Here are all the takeaways from the hearing.

'Looking to hurt me'

Yovanovitch told investigators she first became aware of Rudy Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine in December 2018. The ambassador knew the president's personal lawyer was interested in investigating Burisma, a holdings company, and Joe Biden, but "it wasn't entirely clear to me what was going on".

In the months that followed, she began to understand Giuliani's work outside official diplomatic channels with Yuriy Lutsenko, who at the time was Ukraine's prosecutor-general.

The core of Giuliani's involvement appears to revolve around his work with two businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were arrested and charged last month with making improper US campaign contributions. They had been looking to expand their energy business in Ukraine.

She testified that she was informed by an official in Ukraine that Giuliani and Lutsenko were planning to "do things, including to me".

The businessmen, she came to understand, "needed a better ambassador" to facilitate their interests.

She was told Lutsenko "was looking to hurt me in the US", adding: "I couldn't imagine what that was."

'Go big or go home'

Yovanovitch said she raised concerns about the Trump administration's actions in Ukraine and the reports in US media against her with Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union. In response, he encouraged her to tweet her support for Trump on social media.

"He said 'you know, you need to go big or go home'," she recalled. "'You need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the president."

It was advice, she said, as a nonpartisan ambassador, that "I did not see how I could implement".

At the time, some conservatives were saying that Yovanovitch had been badmouthing Trump in Ukraine, which she emphatically denied. "That allegation is false," she testified.

She was sent home.