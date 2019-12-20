TÜRKİYE
AK Party deputy chairman calls for world order to change
Numan Kurtulmus praised Turkey’s development under the AK Party leadership and said his country was taking all necessary steps to establish a humanist world order.
AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmus speaks during a panel at the Kuala Lumpur Summit in December 19, 2019. / AA
December 20, 2019

The economic and political system of today’s world has lost the ability to provide a fair and balanced world order, AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmus said on Friday.

“Current world order is not strong,” Kurtulmus said, at a panel during the Kuala Lumpur Summit he's attending along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The summit began on Thursday in the Malaysian capital to deliberate upon issues the Muslim world is facing.

“Muslim countries must work on implementing justice, trust, respect, and equality in their societies,” Kurtulmus said, adding it was time for Muslims to rise again.  

“That’s why we’ve formed the doctrine of ‘the world is bigger than five’,” he said.

Stating that there are differences among Muslim communities, Kurtulmus said that big amount of conflicts and economic difficulties are seen in Muslim countries, but these should not be excused to develop.

“Putting the blame on others cannot save us from the consequences of the economic and political situation,” he said.

Kurtulmus also praised Turkey’s development under the AK Party leadership and said his country was taking all necessary steps to establish a humanist world order.

“AK Party’s power comes from effective and efficient leadership, fight against military and judiciary tutelage, democratisation efforts, social and political inclusiveness, commitment to traditional values and beliefs of the Turkish public, and multilateral proactive foreign policy,” he said.

The four-day will deliberate on issues and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world and seek to revive the Islamic civilisation.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are the top leaders participating in the event.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
