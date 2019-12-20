The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are expected to cost some $12.6 billion, organisers said on Friday, unveiling a final budget showing increased revenue balancing out extra costs including countermeasures against heat.

However, officials admitted the budget does not yet include an estimated $27.4 million for moving the marathon and race walk north to Sapporo, as they wrangle with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over who bears the cost.

Revenues from domestic sponsorship and robust ticket sales have increased income by $27.4 million, according to the fourth and final version of the Olympic budget.

This equals out a rise in forecast expenditure for items such as transport and security -- as well as the heat-busting measures.

The overall $12.6 billion budget for the Games is unchanged since the last version of the budget unveiled last year.

There is also a $247 million "contingency" pot to deal with possible emergencies such as natural disasters.

Organisers are still negotiating with the IOC over the cost of moving the marathon to the northern city of Sapporo due to the expected heat in the Tokyo summer.

"This is an unprecedented matter so there are no procedures," explained Gakuji Ito, executive director for planning and finance at Tokyo 2020.