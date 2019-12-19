Police opened fire on hundreds of protesters in southern India on Thursday, killing two, an official said, as fresh violence erupted around the country over a contentious citizenship law critics say is anti-Muslim.

The fatalities brought to eight the death toll from more than a week of unrest and came as authorities shut down internet and text messaging for tens of millions in India's most-populous state.

In the southern city of Mangalore, two men identified as Abdul Jalil, 49, and Samshir Kudroli, 23, "died in police firing during the protests", Qadir Shah, a spokesman for the deputy commissioner, told AFP.

He said a curfew had been imposed in the city with schools, restaurants and bars shut.

A third fatality was also reportedly linked to protests in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where a man was hospitalised in Lucknow with a gunshot injury and died soon after, a hospital source told AFP.

Police did not confirm the death, but his father told the Times of India his son was shot after getting caught in a crowd of protesters while out to buy groceries.

Four others were being treated at a hospital in Mangalore "with bullet injuries following the clashes", a district medical officer told AFP.

Ban on protests

Historian Ramchandra Guha, a biographer of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, was among those detained in Bangalore, the capital of southern Karnataka state.

The state government issued a ban on groups of more than four people gathering.

Reached by phone, Guha said he was in a bus with other detainees and did not know where the police were taking them.

In New Delhi, Yogendra Yadav, the chief of the Swaraj India party, was among those detained as protesters demonstrated at New Delhi's iconic Red Fort and the surrounding historic district.

Officials said more than 100 people were detained at the fort.

The protesters were loaded into buses and other vehicles. The main roads leading to the fort were blocked off and police did not let pedestrians go to nearby temples or shopping areas.

Mobile services partially suspended

Two major Indian telecom firms also said on Thursday that they have cut mobile services in parts of New Delhi on government orders.

Mobile carrier Vodafone Idea said the company had suspended internet services in some parts of the capital Delhi to comply.

SMS services have also been suspended at a few locations, the company's customer care separately told another Twitter user.

Rival Bharti Airtel's customer care also told customers on Twitter it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the Indian capital following days of protests across the city against a new citizenship law.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to drive the law through parliament last week has ignited nationwide protests that have often turned violent, with six people killed.

The law gives migrants fleeing persecution from neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh an easier path to citizenship, except that Muslims are excluded.

Critics say it is further proof that Modi, emboldened by a resounding election victory this year, is moving quickly to reshape India as a Hindu nation and weaken its secular foundations.