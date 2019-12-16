They could be called the Vatican's vampire prints - works by masters such as Henri Matisse, Edvard Munch and Salvador Dali so delicate that they usually lie dormant for years in dark storage in its museums.

Now, 150 etchings, woodcuts, aquatints, lithographs and other types of 20th century graphic art are being shown in the light of day - many for the first time - at the Braccio Carlo Magno exhibition hall off St. Peter's Square.

Called "The Signs of the Sacred - The Imprints of the Real", the show is a mix of works on spiritual themes, modern interpretations of biblical scenes, still lifes, nature scenes and pieces reflecting everyday life, war and maternity.

"They definitely don't love the light," said Francesca Boschetti, the exhibition's curator, explaining they can be shown only for a brief period to avoid fading and deterioration.

They are emerging from what Micol Forti, head of the Vatican Museums' department of modern and contemporary art, calls a "hidden and secret life, spent in the darkness of cabinets and vaults".

Some of the artists whose works are on display, such as Edvard Munch, most famous for "The Scream," lived bohemian and at times hedonistic lifestyles and were not known to be religious.