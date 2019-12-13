Many describe China's economic goals in Africa and other parts of the world as a "Trojan horse," with some analysts voicing criticism toward the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and accusing Beijing of laying ‘debt traps’ with the help of the project.

Africa expert Muhammed Tandogan, who's also holds a Phd in International Relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University, told TRT World that China’s impact in Africa has been increasing at an alarming rate.

"Apart from its approach to the continent in the previous century, China has been achieved to be Africa’s leading strategic partner in the first quarter of the 21th Century,” Tandogan said.

On the one hand, he said, Chinese administration gives loans and debts in order to sustain its ambitious BRI, which would pave the way for its global leadership in the future, while on the other hand it seizes assets of the countries that are unable to clear their debts.

As the manufacturing hub of the global economy, China has a vested interest in promoting unfettered trade in manufactured goods, as well as trade-related infrastructure development.

In this context, the massive BRI has become the backbone of China's global integration strategy on the basis of integrated energy, logistics, transport and communication linkages across the Eurasian axis reaching to the Middle East and Africa.

Kenyans recently raised concerns over Beijing's plans to take over one of its strategic seaports since the African country is unable to clear its debts. Similar concerns have been raised elsewhere. In December 2017, Sri Lanka handed control of the newly-built port of Hambantota to a Chinese operator in order to satisfy part of its significant debt to Chinese lenders.

Despite Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port being leased out to China, mainly due to the persistent balance of payment crises which resulted from the reduction of trade over the years, many Western and Chinese sources have been conflicting on whether it is a part of China’s debt trap strategy or not.

According to Tandogan, the incident interrupted China’s soft-power based arguments in the international arena and also caused increasing concerns about China’s expansionist appetite.

While some Western sources claimed that China’s “debt book diplomacy” uses strategic debts to gain political leverage with economically vulnerable countries across the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, other China-inclined sources claim the opposite based on several cases taking place.

Some sources claimed that China owns 70 percent of Kenya’s external debt, while others say that it's just 21 percent.

Is the modest estimate of 21 percent of Kenya’s debt to China a matter of concern?

Tandogan argues that Beijing’s debt diplomacy has caused both economic and political sovereignty problems that are now threatening some African countries.

But according to US-based Rhodium Group’s research, which examined 40 cases of China's external debt renegotiation between 2007 and this year, Beijing "rarely" goes for occupying the assets of defaulting countries.