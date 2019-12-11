Think about Africans in Turkey and many tend to fall for stereotypes: Nigerian footballers practising in soccer fields of Istanbul or other immigrants selling sneakers, fake designer bags and perfumes in various urban centres. But take a deeper look, one begins to see a large number of students from the African continent studying in Turkey on scholarship programmes.

But there's more to it. Africans share strong historic ties with Turkey as the Ottoman Empire, its predecessor state, not only recruited tens of thousands of Africans into its army but also employed a large number of them in both the royal court and palace.

In the last few decades, as wars, conflicts, famines and chronic poverty have driven tens of thousands of Africans out of their home countries and pushed them to seek a new life in Western countries, Turkey has become their gateway to Europe. Over the years, the country has offered them such opportunities that a large number of Africans have given up on their European dream and settled down in several Turkish cities.

Apart from the teeming population of African immigrants in Turkey, there's a 40,000-strong population of African-Turks whose ancestry can be traced back to the Ottoman era.

According to Ahmet Kavas, former Turkish ambassador to Chad, the Ottoman-Africans wielded strong power in the empire, especially the African eunuchs in harem, and the head eunuchs even elected viziers and governors for key provinces.

"There is no doubt that the most influential one was Hadji Besher who managed Ottoman court between 1717-1746 for 29 years with such a power," Kavas, who's now a professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University, told TRT World.

Kavas said that Besher was an important courtier for Sultan Mahmud I as he had earned the authority to "choose viziers and dismiss those he didn't want to work with".

Many Africans headed the Ottoman harem and managed its court in Istanbul from 1623 to 1922. Besides Hadji Besher, black eunuch Abyssinians Mehmed Effendi and Morean Besher are considered to be among the most influential.

Kavas said that Besher built mosques, libraries, inns and madrasas in Bursa, Izmir, Egypt, Romania, Mecca and Istanbul. He donated books, led the Ottoman Empire to build its first paper mill and activated it before passing away. He also wrote many historical epitaphs. He was known for his great talent in archery as there are still some obelisks that exist with his name in today’s Istanbul in Okmeydani.

Contrary to the popular notion, the African eunuchs who worked for the Ottoman state were not castrated since the practice is forbidden in Islam. As per many historical accounts, Africans were generally castrated by slave traders who later sold them to the Ottoman rank and file. Once enrolled in the palace, they were sent to schools and universities for formal education.