Globally: Fridays for future protests

"Skolstrejk för klimatet" are the three words that mobilised millions of children to demand that the adults in charge wake up to the climate crisis.

Greta Thunberg, then 15, skipped school on August 20, 2018 to protest outside the Swedish parliament, holding a banner which translated to “school strike for climate”.

Her actions triggered a mass movement that overtook 2019 with "Fridays for future" protests, in which millions of young people skipped class to strike, armed with placards sporting dire warnings from scientists.

The Swedish wunderkind – unknown outside of her homeland a year ago, now a global force with a Nobel nomination – made the climate crisis real and relatable for millions.

Asia

Hong Kong: anti-Beijing protests

Ongoing protests first fuelled by plans to allow extradition to mainland China snowballed into mass anti-Beijing protests.

The often-violent protests have been propelled by fears that China is stamping out the autonomous city's liberties.

Two dead, many jailed and thousands wounded so far.

Kashmir: protests over loss of autonomy

The nearly five-month-long civil disobedience movement in Indian-administered Kashmir began on August 5 when India unilaterally scrapped Article 370, which allowed the Indian-administered portion of disputed Kashmir to govern itself and have its own flag and constitution.

In the aftermath, New Delhi placed Kashmir under curfew, cut off all telephone and internet communication and imprisoned thousands of people, including political leaders.

With the lockdown in week 22, the economy has lost nearly $2.5 billion.

After the law was spiked, Kashmiris protested in cities across the region, defying curfews.

At least one person has been confirmed dead (with several other fatalities reported but unconfirmed), thousands wounded, mostly in pellet-firing or torture, and nearly 5,000 have been arrested thus far.

India: citizenship law protests

Since December 11, Indians have come together to rally against a new citizenship law, the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing government.

Modi denies accusations that the law, which eases naturalisation procedures for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring nations, is part of a master plan to reshape India as a purely Hindu nation.

At least 27 people killed, thousands arrested and scores of properties sealed since the protests erupted.

Multiple countries: protests in defence of Uighurs

Dissident and diaspora Uighurs continue to protest China's illegal detention of over 1 million Uighur Muslims in vast internment camps. The biggest protests were held in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Africa

Sudan: anti-Bashir, anti-military rule

It started over bread.

Protests in Sudan in December 2018 over the price of bread transformed into an uprising against then-president Omar al Bashir. The movement reached its pinnacle in early April when the Sudanese occupied the area outside the defence ministry in Khartoum.

Not satisfied with Bashir's removal, the protesters remained camped in front of the defence ministry for months, demanding civilian rule. At the height of the unrest, on June 3, troops opened fire on protesters, killing scores in an instant.

Protests continued full steam against the army-ruled establishment until August when a transitionary military-civilian council was agreed upon.

More than 100 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in police and army action.

Algeria: 'revolution of smiles'

Algeria's protest movement, also called the 'revolution of smiles', erupted in February as veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika prepared to stand for another term in an election.

While Bouteflika stepped down, demonstrations continue against the old members of the ruling elite who remain in place, including the new President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The massive street protest movement regarded Tebboune's election this month as illegitimate and it seems unlikely to accept any government he appoints.

Some reports suggest less than 10 people were killed, but hundreds were wounded or arrested.

DRC: anti-UN protests

In late November, thousands in the Democratic Republic of the Congo protested against UN peacekeepers.

The protests took place in the Beni area, where a notorious militia has targeted ordinary villagers and Ebola health workers.

Locals say UN peacekeepers have failed to protect them.

While militia attacks have killed dozens, a peacekeeper is being probed for killing a civilian protester.

South Africa: xenophobic riots

The country was shaken by a spate of deadly riots and attacks in September that targeted African immigrant populations.

The attacks sparked a reprisal, leaving many foreigners afraid to live in the country.

At least 10 people were killed and hundreds wounded.

Europe

France: the Yellow Vests

The Yellow Vest protests have rocked France since November 2018, with mass demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's "pro-rich" policies.

They recently joined forces with the French trade unions.

The labour and trade unions spearheaded nationwide strikes since early December in an outcry over Macron’s pensions overhaul, disrupting schools, railways and roads, while lending support to regular protests.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 4,000 wounded. Activists say 24 protesters lost an eye and five lost a hand. At least 8,400 people arrested.

Spain: Catalonian independence

Protests swept Catalonia in October after an apex Spanish court sentenced nine separatist politicians and activists to lengthy prison terms.

The government of the region organised an independence referendum in 2017 and was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence.

It was declared illegal by Madrid.

No report of deaths. Hundreds wounded or arrested.

United Kingdom: pro and anti-Brexit protests

More than three years since Britain voted by 52 to 48 percent to leave the EU, the country remains divided.

Demonstrators who back England's exit from the EU by January 31, 2020 and others who want to remain became a fixture in the gardens opposite to the British parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on December 19, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britain’s departure after his landslide victory.