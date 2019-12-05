Businessman Samir Khatib looks set to be nominated as Lebanon's next prime minister when consultations with lawmakers to name a premier are held on Monday, political sources said on Wednesday.

More than a month since Saad Hariri quit as prime minister, prompted by protests against the ruling elite, President Michel Aoun scheduled the binding consultations with MPs to designate the new premier on Monday.

Lebanon is deep in the throes of an economic crisis that has shaken confidence in the country's banks and worsened since the protests erupted on October 17.

It needs a new government to enact urgent reforms to get the economy back on track.

Lawmakers from the Future Movement, which is headed by Sunni politician Hariri, as well as powerful Shia groups Hezbollah and Amal are all expected to back Khatib at the consultations, sources familiar with their positions said.

With the support of Lebanon's main Sunni and Shia Muslim political forces and no other declared candidate so far, Khatib appeared under the current circumstances likely to win the nomination.

Several hundred protesters blocked one side of the main roadway in central Beirut following Aoun's call for consultations. Some protesters have rejected Khatib's candidacy and consider him part of an elite they have sought to oust.

Hariri said last week that he did not wish to return as prime minister of a new government, which will face the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Political differences

Efforts to agree on a new government have been mired in political differences between Hariri, who is aligned with Western and Gulf Arab states, and the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies, including Aoun.

Hezbollah, which had more influence in the Hariri-led cabinet than any previous administration, has accused the United States of meddling in the formation of a new Lebanese government. It had backed Hariri's return.