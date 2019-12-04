Seeking their daughter’s return from the hands of PKK terror group, another family on Wednesday joined an ongoing sit-in protest of families in southeastern Turkey.

The number of protesting families has reached 58 with attendance of Vahide Ciftci, who travelled from Hakkari province to Diyarbakir for her daughter Ozlem Ciftci, kidnapped by the terrorists two years ago when she was 12.

"The [terror] organisation forcibly kidnapped my daughter," Ciftci said, adding that a group belonging to the PKK came to the village and admitted to kidnapping Ozlem.

She has not heard from her child in two years, Ciftci said, adding she wants to reunite with her.

"I want my daughter back. I don’t know where she is now. I’m so worried about her," she said.

The protest started on September 3 in Diyarbakir province when Fevziye Cetinkaya said her underage son had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists with the help of members of HDP, a political party accused by the government of having links to the terrorist group.