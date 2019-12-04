Turkey will switch to plain packaging for cigarettes and tobacco products from December 5, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at curbing tobacco sales and discouraging smokers.

In a statement, the ministry said the production of plain cigarette packages would begin on Thursday and sales of the older, branded packages would stop on January 5, 2020.

Turkey will join countries like France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in selling cigarettes in plain packaging.