China reacted furiously to President Donald Trump’s signing of two bills on Hong Kong human rights and said the US will bear the unspecified consequences.

China's foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador on Thursday, urging Washington to refrain from applying a bill supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement to "avoid further damage" to relations.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng lodged a "strong protest" with Ambassador Terry Branstad after President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law.

A foreign ministry statement repeated heated condemnations of the laws and said China will counteract.

"The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbours absolutely sinister intentions," the foreign ministry said.

It’s still unclear, however, how China will respond exactly.

Trump signed the bills, which were approved by near-unanimous consent in the House and Senate, even as he expressed some concerns about complicating the effort to work out a trade deal with China’s President Xi Jinping.