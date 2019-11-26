Both houses of Russia’s parliament have endorsed that opens the way for the labelling of individual journalists as foreign agents.

The bill not only targets journalists but also non-governmental organisation workers within the country.

Human rights groups see the move as the latest in a string of measures designed to stifle criticism of the Russian government.

Moscow initially adopted the foreign agent law in 2012 giving authorities the power to label NGOs and human rights groups foreign agents.

The move was a response to mass protests in 2012, which Russia’s President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries and media outlets of stirring up.

In 2017, new additions were added to the Foreign Agent Bill to cover media outlets that cover political issues and receive foreign support.

Bloggers and independent journalists who receive payment for any article paid for by foreign media outlets are also affected by the bill.