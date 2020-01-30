Global equity markets tumbled on Thursday as the death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak hit 170, pummelling oil prices and inverting a closely watched bond as investors worried about the world's second-largest economy.

Gold gained along with the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as the number of people infected by the virus in a fast-spreading health crisis surpassed 8,100 people globally, more than the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said the group's greatest concern is the potential for the outbreak to spread to countries with weaker health systems. The virus has spread to 18 countries.

The International Monetary Fund said it was too soon to quantify the potential economic impact of the virus, which has halted tourism and commerce throughout China.

Slower growth

Damage to China's economy is still hard to assess, but Wall Street economists see slower growth. Fitch Solutions said it maintains its real GDP growth forecast for China at 5.9 percent for 2020, but the impact of the virus could reduce that to 5.4 percent.

Major equity indexes slid across the globe, with the declines sharper in Asia and Europe than on Wall Street. Fading risk appetite sent yields on US Treasuries down to the lowest in more than three months. A closely watched part of the yield curve briefly inverted.

Investors remain confused about the strength of the US economy, yet they still own stocks because alternatives do not seem attractive, said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"We continue to vacillate between the view that we're headed toward recession and that we're going to have economic growth," Meckler said. "There are times like today where the virus seems like it could push us back toward weakness."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.42 percent lower while emerging market stocks lost 2.45 percent.

Latine American assets hit hard

Latin American assets have been hit hard by expected demand disruptions in China, one of the region's largest export destinations.