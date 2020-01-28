Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated against US President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian controversial plan on Tuesday hours before its scheduled release at a ceremony in Washington.

Israeli troops meanwhile reinforced positions near a flashpoint site between the Palestinian city of Ramallah and the illegal Jewish settlement of Beit El in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

While Israeli leaders have welcomed Trump's long-delayed plan also dubbed "deal of the century", Palestinian leaders rejected it even before its official release. They say his administration is biased towards Israel.

The Palestinians fear Trump's blueprint will dash their hopes for an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem –– areas Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War –– by permitting Israel to annex large chunks of occupied territory including blocs of illegal Jewish settlements.

Diab al Louh, the Palestinians' ambassador to Egypt, said on Tuesday they had requested an urgent meeting of the Arab League Council at ministerial level –– which Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would attend.

In a rare event, rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah were set to meet in the West Bank city of Ramallah to discuss a response to Trump.

"We invited the Hamas movement to attend the emergency meeting of the leadership and they will take part," said senior Fatah official Azzam al Ahmed.

Gaza protests

In besieged Gaza, protesters waved Palestinian flags on Tuesday and held aloft posters of Abbas.

"Trump is a fool, Palestine is not for sale!" an activist shouted through a loudspeaker.

Others chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" as they burned tyres and posters of Trump.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said on Tuesday it was beefing up forces in the Jordan Valley, a swathe of the occupied West Bank expected to feature in Trump's long-awaited Mideast plan.