It has been 17 months since Imran Khan took the reins as prime minister of Pakistan, vowing to rid the country of the curse of corruption and reform the way its government functions. Since then, the international community has not seen that much of him.

When Khan has participated in multilateral events, such as at the UN General Assembly in September, he has tended to share the limelight with leaders of more powerful states. The counter-Islamophobia initiative Khan co-launched with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed was a case in point. But Khan’s subsequent U-turn, performed under Saudi pressure, suggested he was still coming to grips with the diplomatic side of his job.

These glimpses have not provided the wider international community with a fair opportunity to assess Khan’s administration and where it stands. That finally came at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and it was admirably choreographed.

It started with a short but nonetheless spotlight-stealing exchange of soundbites with US President Donald Trump. Mindful of each other’s priorities, Trump reiterated his willingness to resolve tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, and Khan spoke about the growing hopes for a peace deal between the US and Taliban in Afghanistan.

Trump described Khan as his “very good friend” and said relations between Washington and Islamabad are their best ever.

This confirmed that Khan, at the very least, has built a personal rapport with the mercurial American commander-in-chief. However, it’s one thing to shine when the cameras are rolling for a matter of seconds, and quite another to effectively state Pakistan’s case to some of the world’s most influential political and business leaders.

His address to the WEF Forum and interviews with three influentialmediaplatforms showed that Khan is not a studious prime minister, nor one who likes to read from a script. Instead, he tends to stick to a couple of bullet points and then delves into anecdotes. This makes him likeable to layperson audiences.

Khan’s references to the peace process in Afghanistan, wherein Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in facilitating peace talks between the US and Taliban, demonstrated this. He said his government is doing its best to help them reach a successful conclusion, but then launched into a conversation about how Pakistan made a mistake by becoming a partner in the US 'war on terrorism' launched after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Clearly, he missed a trick or two.

Firstly, Pakistan had no choice whatsoever in the matter. An enraged US had declared its “for us or against us” policy and reinforced its ultimatum to military dictator General Pervez Musharraf by parking four aircraft carrier groups off Pakistan’s coast. That kind of firepower would probably stretch China’s defences to a breaking point.