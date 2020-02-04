US Senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, citing internal campaign data that placed him ahead of Pete Buttigieg after a major delay to the release of official results.

The data released by the Sanders campaign, which said it represents results from nearly 40 percent of precincts in Iowa, shows the senator garnering 28.62 percent of the vote, followed by Buttigieg on 25.71 percent.

"We recognise that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed," Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver said.

Democrats' results delayed by tech troubles

Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.

The Iowa Democratic Party said it expects to release data later Tuesday after manually verifying its data against paper backups. Chairman Tony Price said the delays were the result of a reporting issue, not a hack or intrusion.

But other caucus organisers put the blame squarely on a new technology used to report results from some 1,700 caucus meetings across the state.

Glitches with a new mobile app caused confusion, they said, and some caucus organisers were forced to call in results for the state party to record manually, introducing human error and delays.

Des Moines County Democratic Chair Tom Courtney said he heard that in precincts across his county, including his own, the mobile app was "a mess".

Precinct leaders were instead phoning in their results to the Democratic Party headquarters, and “they weren't answering the phones," Courtney said.

The problems were an embarrassment for a state that has long sought to protect its prized status as the first contest in presidential primaries and the nation's first vetter of candidates.

The delay was certain to become fodder for critics who argued that the caucuses –– party meetings that can be chaotic, crowded and messy –– are antiquated and exclusionary.

The Iowa Democratic Party pressed forward with the new reporting system amid warnings about the possibility of hacking and glitches.

Party officials said they took numerous security precautions and maintained that any errors would be easily correctable because of backups and a paper trail.

No trial run

But organisers running precincts in Iowa didn’t get to test the app beforehand.

Iowa party officials had said they would not be sending the new mobile app to precinct chairs for downloading until just before the caucuses to narrow the window for any interference.

Some precinct chairs said they had trouble downloading or logging into the app and didn't use it.

The apps were barely working Monday night, according to a person involved in processing the data who requested anonymity to discuss the party's internal system. That forced party aides to record results from the precincts via phone and enter them manually into a database.