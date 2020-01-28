President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited details of a US plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, warning it may represent the last chance at statehood for the Palestinians.

"Today, Israel takes a big step towards peace," Trump told a White House news conference, standing alongside visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he revealed key points of a plan already resoundingly rejected by Palestinian leaders.

"My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel's security," Trump said.

The US plan was warmly welcomed by Israel's prime minister, who called it a "historic day" for the Jewish state.

Trump's proposal, Netanyahu said, would involve the United States recognising Jewish settlements as part of Israel – something later confirmed by the US administration – some of which jut deep into occupied Palestinian territory.

The White House later released – and Trump tweeted out – a map of the proposed borders of what was described as a "demilitarised" Palestinian state.

"We will also work to create a contiguous territory within the future Palestinian state, for when the conditions for statehood are met, including the firm rejection of terrorism," Trump said as he called on the Palestinians to turn their back on the radical Hamas movement – which immediately rejected the peace proposal.

The map shows the West Bank area containing some 15 Israeli settlements, connected to the Gaza Strip area by only a tunnel. This would technically fulfil Trump's promise of a contiguous Palestinian state.

The plan, Trump said, proposes a four-year freeze of Israeli development in the area eyed for a future Palestinian state.

"Jerusalem will remain Israel's undivided, very important, undivided capital," Trump stressed.

But it would also provide the Palestinians with a capital in occupied East Jerusalem, he said, while indicating that the West Bank would not be cut in half.