WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eight dead in US boat dock blaze - fire chief
The fire broke out around midnight Sunday into Monday, tearing through a dock area on the lake and destroying 35 boats.
Eight dead in US boat dock blaze - fire chief
This photo shows a fire burning on a dock where at least 35 vessels, many of them houseboats, were destroyed by fire early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scottsboro, Alabama. / AP
January 27, 2020

Eight people were killed in a late-night fire that swept through docked boats on a lake in the southern US state of Alabama, the local fire chief said on Monday.

"At this point, I can confirm eight fatalities," said Gene Necklaus, the fire chief of Scottsboro, Alabama, a town of 14,000 on the banks of Guntersville Lake where the blaze broke out.

Necklaus had earlier said eight people were missing, but in giving the same number of fatalities said "it doesn't mean the recovery effort is over."

The fire broke out around midnight Sunday into Monday, tearing through a dock area on the lake and destroying 35 boats.

Recommended

Necklaus called the scene "one of the more devastating things I've ever seen." 

He said some people jumped into the water to escape the flames, and others retreated to other boats.

"Of those, seven were removed from the water and transported to a (hospital) all in stable conditions at this point. All told, we believe that 35 boats were destroyed," he said.

The dock was in a recreational area of Jackson County Park that had walking paths, a restaurant and boat ramps as well as the dock.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture