German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that countries with interests in Libya’s long-running conflict have agreed that they should respect a much-violated arms embargo, which should be better controlled than it has been to date.

The participants at Sunday’s summit in Berlin agreed to provide no further military support to the warring parties while a cease-fire lasts, Merkel said after about four hours of talks at the chancellery in Berlin.

"We agreed on a comprehensive plan forward," Merkel said. "I can say that all participants worked really constructively together."

"We all agree that we should respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo should be controlled more strongly than it has been in the past," she said.

She added that the participants would continue to hold regular further meetings to ensure the process continues “so the people in Libya get their right to a peaceful life.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked Merkel for her "absolutely remarkable" efforts.

"I cannot stress enough the summit's conclusion that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya," he told reporters in Berlin.

"I hope the commitments made today will contribute to a lasting solution to the Libya crisis," Guterres said.

Merkel hosted leaders from 11 countries outside Libya as well as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League.

Libya's two main rival leaders, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and warlord Khalifa Hafter, also came to Berlin.

Asked whether Sarraj and Hafter were part of the talks in Berlin, Merkel said: “we spoke with them individually because the differences between them are so great that they aren't speaking with each other at the moment.”

Merkel and her foreign minister met both men at the chancellery before the summit began. Merkel said the two men agreed to name members of a military committee that will represent them at talks on a more permanent cease-fire.

Guterres said that the committee would be convened “in Geneva in the coming days.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that “we know that today's signatures aren't enough.”

He said countries that weren't invited on Sunday will be given the opportunity to participate in future meetings of the four committees dealing with various aspects of the crisis, among them military issues and the economy.

"We know that the work has only just started," Maas said but praised the "spirit of cooperation" seen in Berlin.

Haftar militia violates truce

Militias loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar launched a mortar attack on Sunday and violated the ceasefire just hours after the Berlin conference.

Abdul Malik Al Madani, spokesman for the Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation by Libya's UN-recognised government, told Anadolu Agency that the militias violated the ceasefire by launching a random mortar attack on the Salah al Din region of southern Tripoli.

Haftar's forces also launched mortar attacks on Al Halatat during the day.

Erdogan meets Putin

Ahead of Libya conference in Berlin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Berlin conference should ensure a ceasefire and political dialogue for Libyan peace.

"It should be ensured that a ceasefire and return to political process are agreed at the Berlin summit in order for Libya to attain peace and calm," Erdogan said in Berlin during the televised part of the meeting with Putin.

Erdogan also said: "Haftar's aggressive attitudes must end to implement the phase of political process and solution [in Libya]."

"Joint efforts on Libya provided relative calm in the field but our initiatives will reap fruits with Berlin conference," he said, hopeful of the summit.

Putin, for his part, said Russia and Turkey set an example in finding common ground.

He praised the efforts of the two countries on establishment of the cease-fire in Libya, saying Russia and Turkey took a good step, and called the warring sides to the truce.

Haftar raises the stakes