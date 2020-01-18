Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Europe it could face new threats from terrorist organisations if Libya's UN-recognised government in Tripoli were to fall.

In the article, published on Saturday on the eve of a Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday, Erdogan said the EU's failure to adequately support the Government of National Accord (GNA) would be "a betrayal of its own core values, including democracy and human rights".

The GNA led by Fayez al Sarraj has been under attack since April from warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces based in the east of the country, with fighting killing over 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters.

"Europe will encounter a fresh set of problems and threats if Libya's legitimate government were to fall," Erdogan wrote.

"Terrorist organisations such as ISIS (Daesh) and Al Qaeda, which suffered a military defeat in Syria and Iraq, will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet."

In his article, he emphasised, "Libya’s government, which the United Nations recognises, has been under attack by the warlord Khalifa Haftar for several years. His armed group, which seeks to carry out a coup d’état in the country, enjoys support from the anti-democratic governments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates among others."

"EU’s potential failure to adequately support Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) would be a betrayal of its own core values, including democracy and human rights," Erdogan said.

According to Erdogan, the EU needs to show the world that it is a relevant actor in the international platform.

The upcoming peace conference in Berlin is a very important step toward that goal. European leaders, however, ought to talk a little less and focus on taking actions.