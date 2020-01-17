Greece encouraged Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to be constructive at an upcoming conference in Berlin aimed at ending the war over Tripoli, its foreign minister said on Friday after meeting the commander in Athens.

"We encouraged the commander to take part with a constructive spirit in Berlin's procedure and try ... to achieve a ceasefire and the restoration of safety in Libya," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told reporters after the meeting.

He said Athens should have been a participant in the Berlin conference on Libya on Sunday.

Haftar was in Athens on Friday, just two days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin which he and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised government Fayez al Sarraj are expected to attend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in Sunday's talks, Kremlin confirmed. The peace talks in Berlin will focus on stopping the fighting and launching a "broad political dialogue" under the auspices of the United Nations, the Kremlin added in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who earlier with Putin announced a Libya ceasefire, will also be in attendance. Turkey and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a maritime deal and military cooperation deal in November.

The interim ceasefire that came into force on Sunday has mostly held, with the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) blaming Hafter for violations.

Libya has been in turmoil since former dictator Muammar Gaddafi was killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Last April, an assault on Tripoli by Haftar's militia sparked fighting that has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, displacing thousands.

Haftar's Russia ties

In another statement, the Russian presidential administration said Haftar had thanked Putin for his efforts to end fighting in the war-ravaged country.

"Vladimir Putin, my dear friend!" Haftar said in a letter to Putin, quoted by the Kremlin.

"I express my personal gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the Russian Federation to bring about peace and stability in Libya," Haftar was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Libya's warring sides –– Haftar and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised GNA Fayez al Sarraj –– attended ceasefire talks in Moscow but Haftar left without signing a permanent ceasefire.