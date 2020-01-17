TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Anadolu Agency reporter back in Turkey after detention in Egypt
Hilmi Balci said he felt the support of his nation and government while being held in Egypt, thanking to the country's president, foreign minister and communications director, as well as AA's Director General Senol Kazanci, for their efforts.
Anadolu Agency reporter back in Turkey after detention in Egypt
AA journalist Hilmi Balci, who was detained during the police raid in Cairo Egypt, arrives to Turkey. / AA
January 17, 2020

One of Anadolu Agency's four employees detained in Egypt earlier this week has arrived back in Turkey, the agency's director said on Friday.

Hilmi Balci said he felt the support of his nation and government while being held in Egypt, expressing his gratitude to the country's president, foreign minister and communications director, as well as Anadolu Agency's Director General Senol Kazanci, for their efforts.

"This has come to the best possible result in a short time and I have returned to my motherland," Balci said.

On Tuesday evening, Egyptian police raided the Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees, including Balci.

Recommended

The whereabouts of the remaining three remain unknown.

Turkey and the international community condemned the raid and called for the immediate release of the reporters.

Kazanci said he expects the agency's remaining employees will be released soon.

Turkey’s political relations with Egypt have remained rocky since 2013, when Mohamed Morsi - Egypt's first freely elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader - was ousted in a bloody military coup.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising