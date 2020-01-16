TÜRKİYE
Car bomb kills three Turkish soldiers in northern Syria
The terror attack in Suluk town near Turkey's border targeted soldiers who were carrying out roadside checks on vehicles.
In this file picture, Turkish soldiers are seen cleaning IEDs planted by the YPG/PKK terrorists in Operation Peace Spring area in northern Syria. / AA
January 16, 2020

A car bomb attack in northern Syria's Suluk town killed three Turkish soldiers, Anadolu Agency citing the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday. 

The soldiers were carrying out roadside checks on vehicles when the attack took place10 km southeast of the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, bordering Turkey.

Specialist corporal Mustafa Alpakli, Major Sevket Tombul, and Lieutenant Sinan Bilir were the soldiers who lost their lives. 

"We wish God's mercy on our martyrs who lost their lives in this attack that put us in deep pain. We offer condolences to their grieving families, Turkish Armed Forces, and our dignified nation," the Ministry said in a statement. 

Both towns are in an area that Turkey and allied Syrian opposition forces, Syrian National Army, took control of in a cross-border operation launched last October against the YPG/PKK terrorists.

Attack condemned 

Turkey's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun condemned the terror attack.

"I wish God's mercy on our soldiers who were martyred in the bomb attack during the road control in the Operation Peace Spring area, and patience to their families. I offer my condolences to our nation. They won't be able to separate us. They won't be able to divide our country. We won't bow to terror!," Altun stated in a tweet.

Turkey Vice President Fuat Oktay and the country's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu also condemned the attack.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation and it is the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces the United States allied itself to defeat Daesh in Syria.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, PKK is responsible for the lives of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

Turkey, the US, and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
