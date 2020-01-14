Iran warned Britain, France, and Germany on Tuesday about "the consequences" of their decision to launch a dispute mechanism against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Of course, if the Europeans... seek to abuse (this process), they must also be prepared to accept the consequences," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Tehran suggested it had little faith in the declaration by the Europeans that they were determined "to work with all participants to preserve" the landmark deal.

"On the contrary, it once again signals to everyone, in particular to the three Eu European state parties to the agreement, that it will respond seriously and firmly to any disloyalty, ill will or unconstructive action," the Iranian statement added.

Britain, France, and Germany announced on Tuesday that they had triggered a dispute resolution mechanism provided for in the nuclear deal in order to force Iran to honour its commitments under the accord.

The US unilaterally pulled out of the multilateral deal in May 2018, before re-imposing sanctions against the Islamic republic.

'New escalation'

Russia condemned the European move, warning it risked causing a "new escalation".

Britain, France, and Germany insisted they remained committed to the agreement, but even as their statement was released, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he might prefer a comprehensive accord negotiated with US President Donald Trump instead of the 2015 deal.

The decision to begin the so-called dispute mechanism process comes as tensions soar between the West and Iran following the killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike, and the admission by Tehran days later that it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

The foreign ministers of the three European nations said Iran had been progressively scaling back its commitments under the deal since May last year.

"We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran's actions," to begin the dispute process, their statement said.

In Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said it saw "no reason for such a move".

"We do not rule out that the thoughtless actions of the Europeans could lead to a new escalation around the Iranian nuclear accord," it said in a statement.

'Accept the consequences'

The 2015 nuclear deal signed in Vienna –– known as The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) –– has a provision that allows a party to claim significant non-compliance by another party before a joint commission.

If the issue is not resolved by the commission, it then goes to an advisory board and eventually to the UN Security Council, which could reimpose sanctions.

The first meeting of the process –– set to include the European nations, Iran and the other parties to the deal, China and Russia –– would take place in Austria by the end of the month, a diplomatic source told AFP news agency in Vienna.

Iran had intensified sensitive activities to enrich uranium, which can be used to make a nuclear weapon, in response to Trump's pulling out of the deal.

Its latest step in January to forgo the limit on the number of centrifuges used in uranium enrichment prompted the Europeans to trigger the mechanism.

'Back to full compliance'