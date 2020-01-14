The United Nations Security Council renewed Syria’s six-year-old cross-border aid authorisation on Friday, but the decision is disappointing for many fearing that new changes could reduce the aid delivery.

With China and the Syrian regime’s ally, Russia, vetoing one draft resolution, half of the aid delivery crossing points were cut, with the Council dropping authorisation for crossings in Al Ramtha in Jordan and Al Yarubiyah in Iraq. The Bab al Salam and Bab al Hawa border crossings in Turkey are the only remaining gateways for aid deliveries.

The decision is worrying for many Council members, as well as the doctors operating in Syria as it’s perceived as a Russian victory for its close ally Syria.

“People in Syria are in need of more help today because more than 200,000 people displaced from their homes due to heavy air strikes, “ Doctor Murad Elsheikh, a Syrian medic who’s working for the Health Ministry of the Syria Interim Government, told TRT World.

“There has been a shortage of aid in Syria in 2019 and now it seems to be getting worse with this decision,” he said.

Elsheikh says a lot of organisations stopped their work in Syria saying that radical groups are holding these areas, yet it’s the regular people who are affected by these decisions.

About a million Syrians fled their homes to the Turkish border amid the months-long battle by the Syrian regime and Russia to capture the last remaining rebel-held areas in Syria.

On the day of the Security Council meeting, January 10, Turkey and Russia reached a deal with the latter agreeing to stop air strikes in northwestern Syria. The ceasefire took effect on January 12, at 2101GMT. Similar ceasefire agreements failed many times in the past, with Russia continuing air strikes shortly after its agreement to halt operations.