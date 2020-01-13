WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pelosi poised to send Trump impeachment charges to US Senate for trial
On Sunday, US President Trump wrote on Twitter that a full trial would give the Democrats undeserved credibility, and appeared instead to favour the Senate quickly dismissing the charges.
Pelosi poised to send Trump impeachment charges to US Senate for trial
US President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Toledo, Ohio, US, January 9, 2020. / Reuters
January 13, 2020

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives is expected to formally send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate this week, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to help acquit his fellow Republican.

Rather than immediately sending the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on December 18 to the Republican-led Senate, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held on to them, preventing McConnell from dispensing with the matter with a quick trial that cleared the president.

The House charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in its investigation of his dealings with Ukraine.

House Democrats will discuss on Tuesday morning how to move forward, Pelosi said on Sunday, with the chamber possibly voting to send the charges to the Senate later that day.

The nearly month-long delay in sending over the charges, according to Pelosi, accomplished the goal of getting the US public to see the need for calling witnesses in the trial after Trump's administration blocked some current and former officials from cooperating in the House impeachment inquiry.

Trump appeared on Sunday to reverse his position on how the Senate should proceed. Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday that a full trial would give the Democrats who pursued impeachment undeserved credibility and signalled support for having the Senate simply dismiss the charges with no trial.

Recommended

McConnell has yet to say definitively how the Senate will conduct the trial.

He has not committed to allowing any witnesses or new documents in the proceedings and instead could steer the process toward a quick acquittal.

McConnell has left open the possibility of deciding on witness testimony later in the trial. He has said he sees no chance of the Senate convicting Trump.

The impeachment charges stem from Trump's request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November 3 presidential election.

The Senate, which could open a trial rapidly after receiving the charges from the House, plans to meet daily except on Sundays each week to conduct the proceedings, likely beginning each day at noon ET (1700 GMT) and working until either 5 pm or 6 pm ET (2200 or 2300 GMT), according to congressional aides.

The Senate is expected to vote to acquit Trump even though some moderate Republicans have bristled over McConnell's reflexive support for the president.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears