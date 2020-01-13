The Democratic-led US House of Representatives is expected to formally send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate this week, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to help acquit his fellow Republican.

Rather than immediately sending the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on December 18 to the Republican-led Senate, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held on to them, preventing McConnell from dispensing with the matter with a quick trial that cleared the president.

The House charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in its investigation of his dealings with Ukraine.

House Democrats will discuss on Tuesday morning how to move forward, Pelosi said on Sunday, with the chamber possibly voting to send the charges to the Senate later that day.

The nearly month-long delay in sending over the charges, according to Pelosi, accomplished the goal of getting the US public to see the need for calling witnesses in the trial after Trump's administration blocked some current and former officials from cooperating in the House impeachment inquiry.

Trump appeared on Sunday to reverse his position on how the Senate should proceed. Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday that a full trial would give the Democrats who pursued impeachment undeserved credibility and signalled support for having the Senate simply dismiss the charges with no trial.