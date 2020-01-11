Tunisia's deeply fragmented parliament on Friday rejected a proposed new government in a confidence vote, meaning a complex coalition-building process will need to restart with urgent economic reforms at stake.

Members of parliament defeated the vote for designated prime minister Habib Jemli's proposed cabinet by 134 votes to 72.

The main party to back him was the moderate Ennahda, which came first in October's parliamentary election by winning 53 of the 217 seats and then nominated him as prime minister.

President Kais Saied, who was also elected in October, will now have 10 days to select somebody else to try to build a coalition able to command a majority in parliament.

If that person cannot do so within a month, there will be another election.

Friday's vote was the first time in Tunisia's nine-year democratic experiment in which parliament has rejected a new government, but it also represented a setback for Ennahda.