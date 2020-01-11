TÜRKİYE
11 dead as migrant boat sinks off western Turkey
The boat carrying 19 irregular migrants capsized off the coast of Cesme in the Aegean province of Izmir.
A pair of a child's shoes is seen after a boat carrying 19 irregular migrants capsized off the coast of Cesme in the Aegean province of Izmir, Turkey on January 12, 2020. / AA
January 11, 2020

At least 11 irregular migrants, including eight children, were killed when their boat sank off the coast of western Turkey, a Turkish Coast Guard source said on Saturday.

The boat carrying 19 irregular migrants capsized off the coast of Cesme in the Aegean province of Izmir, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued eight migrants, the source added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
