Tens of thousands of Australians took to the streets on Friday to protest against government inaction on the climate crisis, as bushfires ravage large swathes of the country, incinerating wildlife and polluting the air with two enormous fires merging to form a "megablaze" in southeastern New South Wales state.

Friday's demonstrations came as authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to flee their homes and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.

Major roads in Sydney were blocked as protesters chanted "ScoMo has got to go," referring to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while others held posters that read, "There is no climate B" and "Save us from hell."

The bushfire crisis has added pressure on Morrison's conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the UN Paris climate accord last year.

At least 26 people have died, over $1.2 billion animals killed and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed in the unprecedented blazes.

"The lives that have been lost have been caused by our inaction," protester Monty Oldroyd said.

"It's been absolutely devastating. I've had multiple friends and family who live in rural areas who had their homes threatened and even destroyed, and livelihoods have been lost."

'Phase Out Fossil Fools'

There were similar protests in Canberra, the capital, and Melbourne where air quality turned so noxious this month that the two cities featured among places with the most polluted air on earth.

In Melbourne, huge crowds braved heavy rain and a sharp drop in temperature to come out with placards, shouting "Phase Out Fossil Fools", "Fire ScoMo" and "Make Fossil Fuels History.”

But Morrison has repeatedly rejected any criticism that his government is not doing enough.

On Friday, he told Sydney radio 2GB that it was disappointing that people were conflating the bushfire crisis with Australia's emission reduction targets.

"We don't want job-destroying, economy-destroying, economy-wrecking targets and goals, which won’t change the fact that there have been bushfires or anything like that in Australia," he said.

Friday's protests stirred controversy, with Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews saying they were wrongly timed and would divert police resources.

"Common sense tells you that there are other times to make your point," he told a televised briefing.

"I respect people's right to have a view, I tend to agree with a lot of the points that are being made — climate change is real — but there is a time and a place for everything and I just don't think a protest tonight was the appropriate thing."

'Our planet is dying'

Teacher Denise Lavell said she attended the protests in Sydney because she believed the pleas were only a tactic to keep people from protesting.