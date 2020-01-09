The European Union refused to take part in a rare diplomatic visit to India-administered Kashmir starting on Thursday because they will not be allowed to meet detained local politicians, reports said.

India took the envoys from 15 countries, including the United States, to the disputed region – the first visit by New Delhi-based diplomats since the right-wing Indian government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a harsh crackdown five months ago.

The security lockdown and communications blackout, still only partially lifted, has drawn international criticism including in Brussels and Washington.

"EU envoys don't want a guided tour of Kashmir. We want to meet people freely of our own choosing," the NDTV news channel quoted one European diplomatic source as saying.

'Guided tour'

But diplomats who agreed to visit the region, in what has been slammed as "guided tour" by opponents, were driven by Indian authorities in a motorcade amid tight security from the airport to the military headquarters in Srinagar, where they were briefed on the security situation, an army officer said.

He spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to reporters.

They also held discussions with civil society members and some Kashmiri politicians, said Raveesh Kumar, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman.

The objective of the visit organised by the Indian government was for the envoys to see first-hand "how things have progressed and how normalcy has been restored to a large extent" in Kashmir since August, Kumar told reporters in New Delhi.

India's Hindu nationalist-led government ended Muslim-majority Kashmir's semi-autonomous status in August, key to Kashmir's 1947 accession treaty with India.

The move was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the 500,000 already deployed there, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Authorities have since eased several restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and cellphone services. Internet service is yet to be restored in the Kashmir valley.

They have encouraged students to return to school and businesses to reopen, but top political leaders, including those from pro-resistance groups, from the region, continue to be under arrest or detention.

Outside access to the region remains limited, with no foreign journalists allowed to visit since the clampdown began.

