When US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran’s top General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad near the capital’s international airport, he sent shockwaves across the Middle East.

It came after Trump was impeached just a few weeks ago by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives.

Iran vowed a powerful response to the assassination and Tehran’s retaliation came swiftly on Tuesday. But Iran’s bombing of two Iraqi military bases housing US forces did not kill any Americans despite Tehran’s claims to the contrary. The attacks created the impression that the Shia-majority country only attacked domestic face-saving, and does not want to escalate into a war with the world’s most powerful military.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense [sic] under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter.

If the US can get away with killing Iran’s most powerful general, who was widely regarded as the second most influential political figure after the country’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, then Trump might not be in a bad position domestically.

According to a senior administration official, who discussed the strike with the president, Trump thought that the attack would help him in the upcoming elections, assessing that Iran cannot “do anything too stupid”.

The weak Iranian retaliation, which was phoned into Iraqi officials, indicates that Tehran did not aim to kill anyone and has given the US president the essential political leverage he seeks.

From now until the elections, if there is no major escalation with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, Trump can argue that he took a dangerous man out of the region without losing American lives or dollars.

“If Iran doesn’t become a disaster, and the economy is good, Trump is untouchable in November. Trump has, in effect, bet his presidency on being able to contain an unstable Iran,” Dan Eberhart, a wealthy Republican Party supporter, viewed.

Trump can say that what he did was something previous presidents — be it George W Bush or Barack Obama — could not dare to do, fearing that a move like that would have led to a regional war.

What is the US strategy?