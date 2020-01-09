Rail workers, teachers, doctors, lawyers, and others joined a nationwide day of protests and strikes on Thursday to denounce French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to overhaul the pension system.

As the government and unions pushed on with crucial negotiations about the changes, street protests were staged in Paris and other French cities, with railway strikes entering their sixth week.

The Eiffel Tower was shut as employees joined the protest movement. Paris metro traffic was severely disrupted, except for two automatic lines running normally.

The national rail company, SNCF, said three high-speed trains out of five were running. Regional trains were also affected and many schools were closed.

Unions have also called on workers to block road access to major ports, including in the southern city of Marseille.

Stalemated talks

Talks between the government and workers unions resumed on Tuesday but no compromise has so far been reached. A new round of negotiations focusing on the financing of the new pension system is scheduled for Friday.

Macron has asked his government to find a quick compromise with reform-minded unions.

So far, the government is sticking to its plan to raise the full retirement age from 62 to 64, the most criticized part of the proposals.