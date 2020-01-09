The report by the United Nations has found that Yemen’s Houthi militias did not launch the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities last September, bolstering the claim that it was Iran's doing.

The United States, European powers and Saudi Arabia outrightly blamed Iran for the attack on the Saudi Aramco oil plants in Abqaiq and Khurais, a charge Tehran denied. Iran-backed Houthi militias claimed responsibility for the attack.

The confidential report submitted by independent UN experts to the Security Council Yemen sanctions committee was accessed and reported by Reuters.

According to the report: “Despite their claims to the contrary, the Houthi forces did not launch the attacks on 14 September 2019.”

The UN investigators said they doubted that the drones and land-attack cruise missiles used in the strike “have a sufficient range to have been launched from Yemeni territory under the control of the Houthis”.

The investigators, who monitor sanctions on Yemen, also said they do not believe that “those comparatively sophisticated weapons were developed and manufactured in Yemen”. They were not tasked with identifying who was responsible for the Saudi attack.

However, the report reveals a detail that is in line with an early US investigation and increased the likelihood that Iran is responsible for the attack.

The UN investigation stated: “[Saudi oil facilities] were approached respectively from a north/northwestern and north/northeastern direction rather than from the south, as one would expect in the case of a launch from Yemeni territory.”

The US investigation which was presented to the UN Security Council showed that new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from the attacks indicates the strike likely came from the north.